Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, warned his Republican colleagues that the proposed Ukrainian aid bill could be used to impeach former President Trump if he wins re-election in November.
Vance sent a memo to GOP lawmakers highlighting that the Ukraine package assures the delivery of funding through September 2025. Trump, however, has vowed to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of gaining office, which would also end funding.
“[The package] represents an attempt by the foreign po
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Congress faces ‘existential moment’ over $95 billion foreign aid bill: Dem representative - February 13, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s phone contained multiple photos of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia: DOJ - February 13, 2024
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024