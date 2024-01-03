Both sides release more than 200 troops in first exchange since August after UAE-mediated negotiationsUkraine and Russia have announced the largest exchange of prisoners since the start of the war, involving the return of more than 200 soldiers from each side in a deal mediated by the United Arab Emirates.The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Wednesday in a message on social media, along with images of some of the freed PoWs: “230 of our people. Today, 213 soldiers and sergeants, 11 officers, and 6 civilians returned home.” Continue reading…

