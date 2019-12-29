Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, the office of Ukraine’s president said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Christianity Today’s split with Trump highlights deeper issue in white evangelical America - December 29, 2019
- Ukraine starts all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists - December 29, 2019
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists - December 29, 2019