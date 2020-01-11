Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Zelenskiy’s office said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S., China agree to have semi-annual talks aimed a reforms, resolving disputes: WSJ - January 11, 2020
- Death toll in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 15 - January 11, 2020
- Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in ‘disastrous mistake’ - January 11, 2020