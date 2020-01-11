Ukraine president calls for plane crash perpetrators to be held accountable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Iran’s acknowledgement that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane was a step in the right direction but wanted those responsible to be held to account.
