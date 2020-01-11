Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran on plane crash

Ukraine expects a full investigation, a full admission of guilt and compensation from Iran after the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement on Saturday.
