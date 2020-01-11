Ukraine says Iran statement confirms its suspicions on plane crash

A statement by Iran saying it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane confirms one of the working theories of the Ukrainian state security service (SBU) on what caused the crash, SBU chief Ivan Bakanov said on Saturday.
