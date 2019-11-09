Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels began a planned withdrawal of troops and weaponry from a village in the eastern Donbass region on Saturday, a Reuters witness at the scene said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ukraine, separatists begin planned troop withdrawal in eastern region: witness - November 9, 2019
- Slain in Mexico, seven-month-old twins buried in rain-swept funeral - November 9, 2019
- Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes - November 9, 2019