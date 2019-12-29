Ukraine starts all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine started a full prisoner swap on Sunday, driving all remaining detainees in the five-year conflict to a handover point and starting to unload them.
