Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska has declined an invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address, according to reports.
Zelenska was intended to be seated next to U.S. first lady Jill Biden at the event on Thursday, according to The Washington Post.
The two first ladies would also have been arranged next to activist Yulia Navalnya, the widow of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
No reason has been given for Zelenska declining t
