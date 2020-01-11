A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Zarif says Ukrainian plane crash caused by human error and ‘U.S. adventurism’ - January 10, 2020
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement - January 10, 2020
- ‘Traumatized’ Puerto Ricans rocked by more strong quakes - January 10, 2020