Ukrainian author of Manafort op-ed says sought input to avoid errors

KIEV (Reuters) – The author of an article that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller believes Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort ghost-wrote in violation of a gag order said on Saturday he had sought input on the op-ed before publishing to avoid errors.
