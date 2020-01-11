Ukrainian passenger plane shot by missile in Iran had not veered off its normal course: statement

The Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by a missile near Tehran had not veered off its normal course, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement posted by the Tasnim news agency on Saturday.
