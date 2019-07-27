UK’s Gove: Government working on assumption EU will not strike new Brexit deal – Sunday Times

Michael Gove, who has been tasked by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to boost preparations for a no-deal Brexit, has said that the government is “working on the assumption” that the European Union will not strike a new agreement.
