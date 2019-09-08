UK’s governing Conservatives to stand candidate against speaker at next election

Britain’s governing Conservative Party plans to stand a candidate against parliamentary speaker John Bercow at the next national election, business minister Andrea Leadsom said, accusing him of “flagrant abuse” of his power.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- PM Johnson will go to EU to seek a deal, not a Brexit delay: finance minister - September 8, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters sing Star Spangled Banner in appeal to Trump for help - September 8, 2019
- UK government not doing enough over Brexit deal, ex-work and pensions minister says - September 8, 2019