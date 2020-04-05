UK’s Hancock says tighter coronavirus rules ‘not imminent’

Tighter rules further restricting Britons’ ability to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic are not likely soon, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, after earlier in the day warning that a ban on outdoor exercise was possible.
