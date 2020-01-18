Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals - January 18, 2020
- Despite shake-up, Putin rejects idea of Soviet-style leaders for life - January 18, 2020
- Forty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib: Saudi state TV - January 18, 2020