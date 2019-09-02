UK’s Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears: source

British finance minister Sajid Javid told representatives of the country’s financial services industry on Monday that the sector was a top priority for him as the country prepares to leave the European Union, a person familiar with the discussions said.
