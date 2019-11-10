UK’s Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis: BBC

British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Party’s spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fiscal strategy.
