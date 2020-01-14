UK’s Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no doubt that the royal family would sort out their problems after Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepping back from senior royal duties.
