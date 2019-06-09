UK’s Johnson baulks at Brexit cost as leadership race hots up

Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to succeed Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister, said on Sunday he would withhold an already agreed 39-billion-pound ($49.6 billion) Brexit payment until the European Union gives Britain better withdrawal terms.
