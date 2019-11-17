UK’s Johnson extends lead over Labour before election: poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by the Mail on Sunday ahead of next month’s election.
