UK’s Johnson, likening himself to Incredible Hulk, vows Oct. 31 Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likened himself to the unruly comic book character The Incredible Hulk late on Saturday in a newspaper interview where he stressed his determination to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31.
