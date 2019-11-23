UK’s Johnson on track for majority of almost 50 lawmakers: analysis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on track to secure a decisive majority of almost 50 lawmakers ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 national election, according to an analysis of thousands of interviews from opinion polls.
