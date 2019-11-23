UK’s Johnson pitches ‘Christmas present’ Brexit push in manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to “get Brexit done”.
