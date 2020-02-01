UK’s Johnson plans full customs and border checks on EU goods: Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the United Kingdom after Brexit, in an attempt to ramp up pressure on the bloc in trade talks, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
