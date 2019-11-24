UK’s Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas in manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his Conservative Party’s manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to “get Brexit done”.
