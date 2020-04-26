UK’s Johnson ‘raring to go’ but faces mountain of problems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will come under immediate pressure to set out a plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown when he returns to work on Monday after a three-week interruption due to a bad case of COVID-19.
