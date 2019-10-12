UK’s Johnson urges Erdogan to end conflict and enter dialogue

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday that Britain had “grave concerns” about Turkey’s military action in northern Syria and urged the president to end the conflict and enter into dialogue.
