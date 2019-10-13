UK’s Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday: Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by the end of Monday in an attempt to urge the leaders to support his Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported http://bit.ly/2oBg1Tq.
