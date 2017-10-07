UK’s May signals plan to demote Foreign Minister Johnson, newspaper says

LONDON (Reuters) – A British Sunday newspaper said Prime Minister Theresa May had signaled in an interview that she might demote Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, after she faced an open rebellion from within her own party this week.
