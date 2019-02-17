UK’s May to speak to every EU head in bid for Brexit deal changes

Britain’s Theresa May plans to speak to every European Union leader and the European Commission chief to seek changes to her EU withdrawal agreement, days after another defeat from her own lawmakers and as businesses brace for a no-deal Brexit on March 29.
