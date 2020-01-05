UK’s Raab calls for de-escalation of tensions after killing of ‘menace’ Soleimani

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he understood why the United States had killed a top Iranian military commander but urged a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East to avoid war in the region.
