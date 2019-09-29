UK’s Rees-Mogg: DUP backing will bring in support for Brexit deal

Conservative and opposition lawmakers will likely vote through any Brexit deal that Prime Minister Johnson secures if the Northern Irish DUP party support it, Britain’s House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Sunday.
