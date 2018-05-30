Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline to Witness Increased R&D Investment in the Coming Years: P&S Market Research

Breaking News
NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by P&S Market Research, the ulcerative colitis pipeline analysis report covers approximately 89 drug candidates in different stages of development.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory disease, which basically affect colonic mucosa. The main identified symptoms of the disease are bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fatigue. Some of the other symptoms include, fever, vomiting, anorexia, abdominal distension and bloating. The treatment approaches to this disease mostly include the use of small molecules and monoclonal antibodies, which are being developed to target and reduce the inflammatory mediators.

The research found that different companies are engaged in the collaboration for ulcerative colitis. In June, 2015 Lycera Corp. and Celgene Corporation collaborated for the development of Lycera Corp. drug candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Celgene obtained the exclusive right to acquire Lycera upon conclusion of the option period or achievement by Lycera of pre-specified clinical milestones. During the option period, Lycera retained full control of its research and development programs.

Some of the key players developing ulcerative colitis therapeutics include EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Celgene Corporation, InDex Pharmaceuticals AB and others.

