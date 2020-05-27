Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ultimate Guide for Collegiate Football Fanatics Released

Ultimate Guide for Collegiate Football Fanatics Released

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

‘The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors’ provides an inside look at various Division 1A sports teams across the country

Book Cover

Book Cover

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After developing a love for college football after his older brother attended the University of Pittsburgh, author Gary Hudson compiled years of research to provide readers with a book that honors the legacy of universities across the country.  His recently released book, “The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors”, focuses on schools with Division 1A football programs. College alumni, staff and sports fans are going to enjoy learning about their favorite school’s historic background.

 

Researching over 120 schools in the US, Hudson spotlights colleges from Appalachian State University to Western Michigan University. For every school highlighted, there is a thoroughly researched account that educates readers about how that school’s persona came to be which includes their nicknames, mascots and school colors. A perfect light read filled with fascinating information, this charming guide is certainly full of heart.

 

“Reading through makes one feel like they are alumni or part of the institution,” says a reviewer from Pacific Book Review. “Gary Hudson is engaging and makes the reader get the impression of knowing so much about the various learning institutions written about in the book.”

 

“The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors” by Gary Hudson is an incredible look at major universities in the US. Fans of these colleges will be eager to search up their own school and learn all the unique details about how they came to be.

 

“The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors”

By Gary Hudson

ISBN: 9781796072556 (softcover); 9781796072563 (hardcover); 9781796072570 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the author

Gary L. Hudson is an airport manager that has been working in the field of aviation for the past twenty-seven years. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Florida) with a BS degree in aeronautical studies and concentration in airport management. He is also a licensed pilot. In 1976, he started following college athletics, specifically football, when his older brother began his freshmen year at the University of Pittsburgh. From that time moving forward, he became very interested in wanting to know how colleges derived their respective nicknames, mascots, and school colors. He began writing “The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors” in 1995 and hopes that it helps readers grow closer to their favorite schools. To learn more, please visit http://authorgaryhudson.com/

 

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

###

Attachment

  • Capture 
CONTACT: Courtney Vasquez
LAVIDGE
480-306-7065
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.