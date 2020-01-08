Ultimate Medical Academy Recognizes 55 Online Students Becoming ABK Honor Society Members

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

The Alpha Beta Kappa inductees achieved a 3.85 CGPA and completed at least 30 credit hours

Ultimate Medical Academy had 55 online students inducted into Alpha Beta Kappa, the premier national honor society for America’s private postsecondary schools, institutes, colleges and universities.

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Online Campus of Ultimate Medical Academy, the Tampa, Florida-based nonprofit school that equips and empowers students to excel in careers in healthcare, is recognizing 55 students as the institution’s newest members of the Alpha Beta Kappa (ABK) National Honor Society. These exemplary students are a part of UMA’s mission to continue to help meet emerging workforce needs and do vital work at the heart of healthcare.

“It is with great pleasure that UMA recognizes the accomplishments of these tremendous students,” said Geordie Hyland, Executive Vice President. “Our students must acquire and refine a variety of skills to excel in these challenging programs – important industry competencies, time management, self-motivation, communication and more – and these students have gone above and beyond while setting a positive example for their peers.”

ABK honors students who achieve at least a 3.85 CGPA and complete 30 or more credit hours. UMA’s Online ABK honorees are enrolled in or have recently graduated from diploma or associate of science degree programs to help prepare them for careers in allied healthcare roles. The following graduates have studied:

Medical Billing and Coding (Associate of Science) – Tammy Cates, Diana Fields, Talia Fortier, Cheyenne Johnson, Brianna Longest, Beth Messick, Deborah Pollard, Adimarys Rivera, Paula Smith, Katherine Spikes, Amanda Terry, Latoya Thomas, Brittinee Vayda, Jessica Williams

Medical Billing and Coding (Diploma) – Alfreda Cooper, Darlene Saddler

Health and Human Services (Associate of Science) – Lisa Cooper, Amanda Felton, LaShanda Maxwell, Deidre Outen, Marie Parks, Pamela Smith

Healthcare Management (Associate of Science) – Christina Anderson, Amber Griffin, Jacqueline Harris, Brittany Jackson, Angela Mccreary, Jennifer Vogel, Catherine Welling

Health Sciences – Medical Administrative Assistant (Associate of Science) – Melinda Boyer, Laquisha Brown King, Joesette Chaplin, Jinnifer Derossitt, Deanna Doublin, Jamie Garcia, Octavia Gause, ShaQuanvia Jones, Kristina Mcmillion, Jennifer Rowe, Sheena Taylor

Health Sciences – Medical Office and Billing Specialist (Associate of Science) – Morgan Beth, Tiffani Funderburk, Shana Loughin, Victoria McCrea Brown, Desiree McKinsey, Shawna Titus, Sylvia Woods

Health Sciences – Pharmacy Technician (Associate of Science) – Angel Blake, Tameka Butler, Jade Hersley, Melinda Hill, MaTiyaa McCraney

Health Information Technology (Associate of Science) – Sharon Smith-Malloy

Health Sciences – Healthcare Technology & Systems (Associate of Science) – Kevin Garrett, Thabo Moji

ABK is the premier national honor society for America’s private postsecondary schools, institutes, colleges and universities. The purpose of ABK is to encourage and recognize superior student academic achievement, character and leadership. The qualifications of membership are excellence in classroom, shop, studio and laboratory work; leadership and service in class and school activities; and personal integrity and good moral character.

UMA was granted a charter of ABK in 2014.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. Additionally, UMA has three centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to medical practitioners nationwide. Each CME is individually accredited. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

CONTACT: Crystal L. Lauderdale
Ultimate Medical Academy
[email protected]
