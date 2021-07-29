Breaking News
Ultimate Medical Academy Vice President of Student Finance Nadine Bailey to lead Florida Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators in 2022

Tampa, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is pleased to announce that VP of Student Finance, Quality Assurance Nadine Bailey will be the next President of the Florida Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (FASFAA). President-elect Bailey will spend the year learning from the current President and will assume her new role in 2022.

FASFAA is a not-for-profit association with nearly 900 financial aid professionals, aimed at maintaining and developing professional standards of financial aid administration and promoting cooperation among members.

“Financial aid is a crucial part of many students’ educational journeys, providing access to learning and career pathways that may not otherwise exist.  It’s important for students to understand their options and make decisions that are best for themselves, their families and their personal goals. Financial aid professionals help to support and guide students through that important process,” said Bailey. “As president of FASFAA next year, I look forward to engaging the younger generation to bring us forward, grounded in our organization’s history and institutional knowledge.”

Bailey has been a member of FASFAA since 2004 and has previously served as Region IV Representative and Vice President of Training. 

“Nadine is truly passionate about helping students succeed academically, professionally and throughout their lives.” said Katharine Conrad, current FASFAA President. “She cares deeply about our organization and its mission, and we’re excited for her to take the reins next year.”

For more information on UMA , visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/

 

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 67,500 alumni and approximately 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org) and is also accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

 

 

