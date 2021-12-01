Ultimus Captures Top Awards at Industry Ceremony, Accepting Four Awards in One Night

Firm continues to receive industry accolades for its technology and client centric offerings

CINCINNATI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading tech-enabled provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions is honored to announce it received a number of industry renowned awards at the 2021 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner held in New York recently.

The awards ceremony recognizes achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry and fund administrators whose quality of services excel beyond their peers. In the mutual fund category, Ultimus won both the Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year and Best Client Service awards. In the private fund category, the firm also received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year and Technology awards for its private fund administration business unit, Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions.

The awards are based, in part, on Global Custodian’s 2021 Mutual Fund and Private Equity Fund Administration Surveys, which were independently administered earlier this year by the publication. Both Ultimus Fund Solutions and Ultimus LeverPoint significantly outpaced industry averages in all applicable fund servicing categories, reflecting a resounding confirmation from both registered and private fund clients of the firm’s client-centric service model and commitment to excellence.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says, “Our range of fund administration services for asset managers shows our commitment to providing customizable and beneficial solutions. We’re dedicated to investing in leading-edge technology, top industry talent, as well as custom-tailoring our services. By putting forth persistent efforts and investments into our technology, we continue to evolve and enhance client experiences, as well as bring new efficiencies to our own operation. We continue to improve the transparency and quality of information for our clients and their investors and shareholders.”

Wishing to acknowledge clients and Ultimus associates alike, Tenkman continued, “I’m grateful to our clients for their confidence in us and partnership with us. I’m also beyond proud of our teams for the hard work they put in daily to support our clients, and winning these awards is a direct reflection of that unwavering dedication.”

This is the fifth year in a row Ultimus received the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award and seventh year Ultimus ranked as to top service provider in the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administration Survey. This is the first year Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey. Akin to the broader firm’s client-centric focus, it too ranked as the top provider in the Private Equity Fund Administration Survey.

Stemming from the firm’s long-term commitment to a strategic technology roadmap and data strategy by implementing its uSUITE® technology, earlier in 2021 Ultimus was recognized by USA-9 Magazine as one of the Top 10 Best Tech Solution Providers. uSUITE and its network of applications feature built-in robotic processing software, machine-learning algorithms, and application programming interfaces (APIs) streamlines numerous back-office functions, and enables seamless automated workflow, real time processing, transparency and interconnectivity with external data sources. Ultimus also received the Innovation in Data Analytics award for its proprietary uCONNECT™ application during the Global Custodian Innovation Awards in June. uCONNECT allows investment management firms to connect to their data, reports, dashboards, and insights into their funds by integrating and delivering data from multiple underlying systems and applications. Built on top of a web of APIs, uCONNECT delivers consolidated data information in a single, easy to use solution, enabling fund managers to access their data when and how they want.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 210 firms with nearly $117B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $20B+ AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 250 associates provide operational excellence, to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

14020383 12/1/2021

CONTACT: CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com