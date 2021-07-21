Ultimus Fund Solutions Receives Highest Scores for 7th Consecutive Year in Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administration Survey

Breaking News
Ultimus clients continue to validate firm’s performance and commitment to superior service

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent, tech-enabled providers of full-service fund administration, accounting, distribution and investor solutions in the U.S., is pleased to announce that once again—for the seventh year running—the firm has received the highest overall score from clients in Global Custodian’s annual Mutual Fund Administration Survey. The firm received an overall 6.90 score out of a perfect 7.00, an impressive average for 13 service categories—categories in which fund sponsors independently ranked their respective fund administrator’s level of service delivery.

The survey results reflect a resounding confirmation of client’s satisfaction regarding Ultimus’ commitment to delivering exceptional service. Survey responses included comments from clients that validate Ultimus’ client-centric approach. According to the survey report, said one client: “Our experience with Ultimus has been excellent from start to finish. We would highly recommend using them as a Fund Administrator.” And another: “Even though Ultimus is not the statutory distributor to our funds, they support us as if we are a Distribution partner. They stand ready to provide us with industry insight and platform guidance when needed.”

In addition to receiving the highest overall score, Ultimus achieved additional milestones in the Global Custodian survey:

  • Ultimus surpassed all other fund administrator scores in 12 services categories surveyed.
  • Ultimus received perfect 7.00’s in four categories: Middle office, Onboarding, Reporting to Regulators and Reporting to Tax Authorities.
  • Ultimus received both the Market Outperformer and Category Outperformer accreditations again this year.

The annual Mutual Fund Administration Survey, administered by Global Custodian, asks fund sponsors to assess the quality of service received from their administrators. In keeping with past surveys, fund sponsors evaluated their current service providers in 13 different service categories, including client service, fund accounting, transfer agency, distribution support, reporting, compliance, on-boarding, and others.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman said the survey results attest to the fact that Ultimus can maintain its high service levels even through record organic growth. “This survey confirms our long-term commitment to exceptional services, given this is our seventh year in a row with the highest scores. Providing consistently outstanding service is at our core because we truly appreciate our clients’ business. At the same time, our staff is to be congratulated for not letting a remote work environment nor 12 inbound new client conversions, which was an industry leading amount, distract from our mission of exceptional service. We will continue working hard to maintain our unique position by investing in technology and providing good old-fashioned client service.”

In addition to outperforming on the Global Custodian survey, Ultimus is also pleased to be recently featured in USA-9 Tech magazine, in the publication’s June 2021 Best Tech Solution Providers of 2021 cover story, as one of the top 10 tech providers.

Plus, Ultimus clients also participated in Global Custodian’s ETF Administration survey. In that survey Ultimus ranked highest amongst 8 service providers in the technology category and scored well in client service, onboarding/launch support and compliance support. According to the publication, one client commented on the supportive efforts Ultimus provided for its expansion into the ETF market: “Our Ultimus client service contact has curated our ETF launch and management experience from our very first launch and played a critical role in guiding us to successful launch when we knew nothing about the logistics and mechanics of launching,” the client said.

Bill Tomko, EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus, reaffirms that comment, adding that the firm functions as a partner to each and every client and is invested in every client’s success. “Even before a client engages with us, we are working to understand their business needs, the nuances of their particular culture, and the future goals they want to achieve,” he said. “This is the Ultimus difference—and what makes all the difference for our clients. The Global Custodian survey results substantiate these core strengths—our commitment to leading-edge technology, our top industry talent, and the customized services we provide– and how they drive the value we provide to our clients. Congratulations to our team.”

About Ultimus
Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

