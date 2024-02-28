Ultimus Recognized for Exceptional Fund Administration and Client Service

CINCINNATI, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to highlight an impressive showcase of leadership and innovation within the financial services sector. Ultimus has been honored with three prestigious awards at the highly competitive Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. After a rigorous and thorough judging process, Ultimus secured three top awards including the Best ETF Administrator Award, the Best Interval Fund Administrator Award, and the Best Data Management Solution – Back/Middle Office.

Key Achievements Highlight Industry Excellence

Ultimus has distinguished itself as an industry frontrunner through its significant achievements:

The Best ETF Administrator Award underscores Ultimus’ exceptional service delivery in ETF administration, marked by notable client and revenue growth alongside rapid advancement in its proprietary technology.

underscores Ultimus’ exceptional service delivery in ETF administration, marked by notable client and revenue growth alongside rapid advancement in its proprietary technology. Winning the Best Interval Fund Administrator Award reflects the company’s unmatched client-centric service culture and consultative approach in helping clients navigate the increasingly sophisticated investment landscape of closed-end fund structures, further highlighting its reputation as a trusted partner for its clientele.

reflects the company’s unmatched client-centric service culture and consultative approach in helping clients navigate the increasingly sophisticated investment landscape of closed-end fund structures, further highlighting its reputation as a trusted partner for its clientele. The Best Data Management Solution – Back/Middle Office accolade emphasizes Ultimus’ proficiency in enhancing operational efficiency through superior data management solutions and performance analytics capabilities managed by a proprietary technology platform – uANALYZE™. In addition, Ultimus supports both IBOR and ABOR on a single platform, further advancing the firm’s industry-leading middle office solution.

accolade emphasizes Ultimus’ proficiency in enhancing operational efficiency through superior data management solutions and performance analytics capabilities managed by a proprietary technology platform – uANALYZE™. In addition, Ultimus supports both IBOR and ABOR on a single platform, further advancing the firm’s industry-leading middle office solution. Ultimus is dedicated to elevating the standards of fund administration and operational service excellence. With these latest achievements, the company further solidifies its position as an industry leader, committed to driving growth, efficiency, and innovation in the financial services industry.

Today’s heightened industry focus on retail alternative funds, ETFs, and middle office service requirements appropriately aligns with Ultimus’ current solutions and further highlights why Ultimus is being recognized and awarded for its exceptional performance in these targeted areas. Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus, emphasizes the company’s dedication, “We are excited that three of the key areas of significant investment in both talent and technology we made over the past several years based on both clients’ and other market participants’ feedback have led to these humbling results. It’s a testament to our culture of innovation and the team’s hard work at Ultimus. We know that innovation never stops and are excited about our continued investment in these and other areas that will benefit clients and the market.”

Impact on Ultimus and The Industry

These accolades not only reaffirm Ultimus’ role as a leader of outstanding quality and innovation in the fund administration and middle office sectors but also set a new benchmark for what asset managers can expect. Ultimus’ continuous pursuit of excellence, innovative technology, and prioritization of client satisfaction has set a new standard for the industry. The remarkable influx of new clients and the overall growth of the company serve as a testament to this unparalleled dedication.

To learn more about how Ultimus is shaping the future of fund administration and middle office services, visit https://www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]





17937905 2/25/2024