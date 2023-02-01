High-Profile Hire, Experienced Executive to Lead the Private Fund Administration Division

CINCINNATI and CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service administration, fund accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to traditional and alternative investment managers, announced today James Cass will head up Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions. Cass, who recently led SEI Investments’ alternative investments fund administration group, has assumed the role of president of Ultimus LeverPoint (ULP) effective today.

Cass brings over 30 years of proven leadership experience in the operations and servicing space for both registered and alternative investments. As president of ULP, Cass will focus on maintaining the firm’s service culture, strengthening client relationships, and leading the strategy for the firm’s private fund administration business. Thomas DiEgidio, who became president of ULP as part of Ultimus’ acquisition of FD Fund Administration in 2021, is transitioning into a client relationship advisory role with the firm.

Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus comments on the addition of Cass to the ULP executive team, “Jim is a well-respected and accomplished leader in the industry. Bringing in someone of his caliber greatly benefits Ultimus and our clients. In the face of challenging markets and increased investor expectations, asset managers are looking for partners who can provide strategic services and advice across the operational spectrum. With his deep experience in the fund administration arena, Jim allows us to continue building on our leadership position in the investment operations and fund administration space while helping us offer new strategic services. We are thrilled to have him in this executive role, and we’re excited about the opportunities this presents for our business and our clients.”

While at SEI Investments, spanning the course of 30 years, Cass was the head of alternative fund administration for the majority of his time at the firm. In that role, he was responsible for over $750 billion of assets under administration, strategic direction, product development, and the firm’s service model. Prior to running the alt fund administration business, he held several senior roles of increasing responsibility at SEI; managing fund products, investment operations, client service, and portfolio production.

“I am very excited about joining Ultimus. Their clear strength is a laser focus on assisting clients in becoming more successful,” said Cass. “Client successes drive their business, and we will continue to focus on partnering with clients. Ultimus has an excellent reputation, a strong knowledgeable team, and a client-centric culture while remaining extremely nimble and innovative. Managers are facing an increasingly complex and competitive landscape, and I look forward to helping them with the team at Ultimus, capitalizing on the customized service model and technology investments. It’s a refreshing approach and an amazing opportunity. I’m excited to help drive the long-term success of the business.”

Cass is the latest in a series of high-profile hires by Ultimus that correspond to a growing list of client initiatives. Over the past 12 months, the firm has brought on Joe Scott from UMB, Scott Trimble from SEI, Jeffrey Rosen from Citco, and 3 Relationship managers: Lori Shupak from SS&C, Erin Whyman from BNY Mellon, and Christina Haas with the FDFA acquisition. The addition of Cass further demonstrates the firm’s commitment to its client-centric approach by enhancing its leadership team to meet the evolving needs of investment managers.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to 240 firms with over $160B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures. Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 390 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

