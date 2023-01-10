Christian–based financial company chooses Ultimus to assist in ETF launches

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is excited to announce its recent collaboration with OneAscent Investments to launch multiple Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). OneAscent is a leader in providing values-aligned, faith-driven solutions to advisers and investors who desire to invest in businesses that make the world a better place. Ultimus is honored to have been selected by OneAscent as they continue to expand their ETF product offerings.

Cole Pearson, President of OneAscent Investment Solutions, emphasizes why they value Ultimus as a strategic partner. “In all of our collaborations with Ultimus, they have always maintained an intimate, consultative approach. The professionals at Ultimus have a deep and impressive knowledge of the ETF world and eased the navigation of a usually complex process. Despite the intricacies of the recent fund launches, one fund being international and the other an emerging market fund, I had confidence that the launches would be completed with expertise and care.”

For clients such as OneAscent and others who may have multiple funds, Ultimus’ series trust structure is an attractive structure for launching these products. This efficient organizational structure allows multiple advisers to exist under a single governing entity, significantly decreasing the complexity of setting up a stand-alone trust. ETFs continue to increase in popularity for several reasons, such as intraday trading and transparency, but these exact qualities are what can also cause launches to be more complex.

Michael Prendergast , Ultimus’ Senior Vice President and ETF Senior Product Specialist, explains how the firm was able to guide OneAscent through the intricate process: “As much as we pride ourselves on our constantly evolving technology to assist in complicated transactions, it is really our associates’ ETF experience that is key in achieving so many successful launches. Many clients who come to us are new to ETFs and therefore rely on us to walk them through the process and ensure they have a complete understanding of how the funds and ETF ecosystem works. I am always confident in our team’s depth of knowledge and their ability to tailor each onboarding and fund launch to meet the individual client’s business objectives.”

Kevin Wolf , Ultimus’ Executive Vice President and Head of Fund Administration and Product, relates how important it is for the firm’s Client Relationship Managers to actively listen to the individual needs of the clients to help them excel in expanding their fund families. “There is a reason we are continuously chosen to assist in ETF launches by many different types of clients. Our flexibility and consultative approach allow clients to surpass their goals within a shorter time. We are so proud to partner with so many different clients with unique needs, and we are honored that OneAscent, a company with admirable values, has continued to choose us to realize its ETF ambitions.”

In addition to its knowledgeable team and flexible service model, Ultimus won several awards for its ETF fund administration services. The firm recently accepted the ETF Administrator of the Year and ETF Administration – Client Service awards during the 2022 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards in NYC.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 1-800-222- 8274 or clicking this link. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC.

Important Risk Information:

Exchange-traded funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Adviser invests in securities only if they meet both the Fund’s investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations.

The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund’s shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.

The Fund is a new ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. The Adviser has not previously managed a mutual fund or an ETF.

16229361-NLD-01042023