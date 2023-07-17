CHANTILLY, Va., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced that it has appointed industry veteran Jim Scott to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer. Jim will lead UltiSat’s development initiatives to incorporate emerging new technologies into practical customer communications solutions.

The tactical communications market has evolved substantially in recent years with the emergence of low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, advanced communications-on-the-move (COTM) systems, and 5G cellular networks. Bringing these technologies together into cohesive communications solutions is software defined networking (SDN). UltiSat continually invests in these and other new capabilities, while signing strategic partnerships to better align our solutions with client operational requirements. As a vendor neutral integrator, UltiSat evaluates the potential of emerging new technologies and incorporates those that can deliver into end-to-end resilient connectivity solutions. As Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Scott will lead UltiSat’s efforts to help customers separate marketing aspirations from true operational readiness, and to secure the best fit solution for their mission success.

“Having previously led both business and military organizations, Jim brings an incredible background in the satellite communications industry,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “He understands how technology is applied in the real-world to support end-users and their missions. His experience and insights will be an invaluable addition to the UltiSat team.”

Jim’s career includes leadership roles as President of the Global Enterprise Solutions business unit for Leonardo DRS, after previously serving as VP & General Manager for nearly 9 years. He also served as Director of Operations for Spacelink International, which was acquired by Leonardo DRS in 2006.

Prior to his commercial career, Jim was Branch Head for Tactical & Commercial Communications at the Naval Information Systems Warfare Command (NAVWAR, formerly known as SPAWAR Atlantic) and the Army’s Battle Command Lab. Before his Civil Service posts, Jim served over 13 years in the U.S. Army as a Signal Officer. Jim holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast.

