UltiSat Appoints Tom Holman as Vice President of Systems Engineering to Lead Technical Innovation for Advanced Satellite Networks

Aug. 11, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced today the appointment of Tom Holman to the position of Vice President of Systems Engineering. Tom joins UltiSat most recently from DataPath, a satellite ground systems manufacturer, where he led the company’s engineering department for the past six years and served in various engineering management positions since 2005. In the newly created role, he will be responsible for leading the design, development and implementation of advanced systems that enable satellite communications through both established and newly emerging technologies.

“The satellite communications landscape is evolving rapidly with next generation constellations requiring an entirely new set of advanced terminals and gateways, to make good on the promise of higher performance connectivity,” said David Myers, president and CEO of UltiSat. “Complex engineering and integration are at the very core of our remote and mobile solutions. Tom brings a wealth of expertise, having developed some of the most sophisticated systems in the industry. We are thrilled to have him lead the communications innovations that will enhance our customer’s missions.”

Over the past year, UltiSat has made a number of strategic investments to expand its capabilities and the range of solutions that it can offer.   The company provides satellite networks for land based, maritime, and airborne missions. The newly created role of Vice President of Systems Engineering is part of the company’s commitment to drive innovation across a variety operating environments.

As the new head of Systems Engineering, Tom Holman brings a track record of developing complex satellite communications systems for customers in both commercial and government applications. His resume includes the development of sub-meter man-pack products, fly-away kits, skid and trailer mounted systems, mobile command vehicles, master earth stations, and large-scale teleport facilities.  

Prior to DataPath, Tom spent nearly 14 years at SpaceCom Systems in a variety of progressive network engineering and management roles. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, ultimately serving as a Captain in tactical communications. Tom holds a Master of Science in Telecommunications Management and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.

About UltiSat
UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering services. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of products and services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: [email protected]

