UltiSat Realigns Organization to Drive Growth and Expand Offerings for Evolving Mission Landscapes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UltiSat, a leading systems integrator and communications services provider to the defense, federal civilian, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets, announced today the realignment of its organization and leadership to better position for evolving customer mission landscapes. The move includes several senior leadership appointments and a reorganization around four primary lines of business – Managed Network Services, Airborne ISR Services, Specialized Wireless Services, and Engineering & Technical Services.    

As previously announced, the company’s president, David Myers is stepping into the expanded role of Chief Executive Officer, following the planned retirement of the company’s founder and previous CEO, Moe Abutaleb. The company will continue to benefit from Abutaleb’s knowledge and experience, as he will remain a member of UltiSat’s board of directors. 

Several company veterans will be stepping into new or expanded roles in the organization including David Bryant as the new Chief Operating Officer. Each of the four lines of business will be led by a dedicated executive vice president and general manager, including Chris Hetmanski for Managed Network Services, Garr Stephenson for Airborne ISR Services, Anthony Sellers for Specialized Wireless Services, and George Sumarev for Engineering & Technical Services. Continuing in their previous roles, are Miguel Hernandez as Chief Financial Officer, and Tim Wiegand as EVP of Engineering & Information Technology. Joining the company late last year is Paul McMurtry as Vice President of Business Intelligence and Strategic Planning.

“For customers with missions of high consequence, the real-time networking landscape is constantly evolving,” said president and CEO David Myers. “New technologies in communications and remote data collection and analytics drive an accelerating op tempo. At the same time, these solutions must be hardened against continuously emerging cyber threats from diverse adversaries. Partnering with the right solutions provider, who is invested in adapting to changing circumstances and geopolitics, is key to ensuring the resiliency of the mission.”

UltiSat is unique among communications and networking systems integrators. As a facilities-based provider, the company owns and operates a global network infrastructure that includes multiple satellite teleports, a terrestrial network with strategically located gateways, a 24/7 secure network operations center, and in-house engineering, field service and fabrication facilities for complex systems integration projects.

“As we enter the new year, UltiSat is making a number of development investments to better serve the evolving needs of our customers,” Myers continued. “We are expanding our in-house capabilities and recruiting new members to the team who will bring new perspective and industry best practices. At UltiSat, we are passionate about applying our unique capabilities to provide end-to-end communications solutions backed by above and beyond customer service.”

About UltiSat
UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne ISR support, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. Our exclusive focus is on the needs of customers in the defense, national security, federal/civilian government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets. We offer a range of services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration, and global field service capabilities. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage and experience deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence.

Media Contact
Laura Moreno-Davis
Director of Marketing – UltiSat Inc. 
[email protected]

