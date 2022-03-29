UltiSat Signs Reseller Agreement with Sub-U Systems to Enhance the Security of Deployable Remote Communications Networks

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UltiSat, a global provider of end-to-end communications for government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Sub U Systems, an innovative leader in communications and information security IP networking products. SUB-U’s unique expertise in developing custom hardware, Software Defined Network Appliances™ and their unique virtual machine hypervisor results in compact, secure baseband systems that can be implemented in conjunction with UltiSat’s satellite and wireless connectivity services. The result is robust information security for customers and their missions, even in remote or contested environments.

“Providing trusted remote connectivity for high consequence missions is certainly challenging, but today’s rapidly evolving cyber security landscape takes that challenge to a new level,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “By partnering with companies like SUB-U, who specialize in bringing high security all the way to the far edge, even the most remote and harsh of locations can benefit from the latest in government grade networking technologies.“

SUB-U’s small form factor routers, switches, servers, and network function virtualization (NFV) appliances are ultra-compact, lightweight, and have low power consumption. The modular and deployable design enables end users to set up a highly scalable, secure, multi-enclave, classified or unclassified network within minutes. SUB-U has deep expertise in Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) networking products and a holistic understanding of the demands of Communications Security (COMSEC) and Information Security (INFOSEC). The SUB-U products can be easily combined with UltiSat’s government and commercial grade satellite and wireless network services, offering highly flexible mission communications, backed by next generation network security.

“SUB-U is excited to partner with UltiSat,” noted Keir Tomasso, President and CTO of Sub U Systems. “The unique combination of the SUB-U deployable network security and communications solutions paired with UltiSat’s commercial off-the-shelf connectivity services, yields new options in government and military grade communications that have no rival.”

About UltiSat
UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering services. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of products and services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.

About Sub-U
Located in Turnersville, NJ, Sub-U Systems designs and manufactures software and hardware-based IP networking route, switch, computing and IIOT solutions for the commercial, public safety, and defense markets. As NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) experts, Sub U Systems delivers secure enterprise-level products that meet the most stringent mission requirements where ruggedization, size, weight, and power are critical. SUB-U also provides a full range of specialized support services in the form of custom design engineering and communications solution engineering support services. www.SUB-U.com.

For more information, contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com

