Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UltiSat Welcomes Tim Smith as VP & GM of Wireless Solutions Business

UltiSat Welcomes Tim Smith as VP & GM of Wireless Solutions Business

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced today that Tim Smith has joined the company as its new Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Solutions. Tim has more than 30 years of senior leadership experience with global telecommunications and systems integration companies, as well as expertise deploying innovative technologies in commercial, government and non-profit markets.

UltiSat’s Wireless Solutions line-of-business provides a range of tailored services for customers with personnel who travel extensively and globally, and need to ensure the security of their voice, text, video and other mobile communications. UltiSat leverages a self-owned and operated network infrastructure, in-house development capabilities, a flexible billing and operational support system, and a vast network of roaming agreements with mobile carriers worldwide, to offer solutions customized to the unique needs of its customers.

“We are thrilled to have Tim lead our Wireless Solutions business,” said David Myers, UltiSat President and CEO. “Wireless and mobile communications are integral to critical operations. In addition, ever emerging cyber-security threats mean that our customers often require more robust solutions than are generally available from consumer grade services. Tim’s deep experience in this arena will enable UltiSat to continue to evolve with changing dynamics and bring innovative new solutions to the market.”

Tim joins UltiSat from Tecore Networks, where he recently served as Vice President of Business Development responsible for executing sales and marketing for reliable and scalable wireless infrastructure solutions. Prior to this role, he was a Division Vice President at CACI overseeing product strategy, development and customer engagements across commercial, DoD and Federal Civilian markets. Before his commercial career, Tim spent nearly 10 years working for the Department of Defense across a range of technical and program management roles. Tim holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Iowa State University.

About UltiSat
UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. We focus on the needs of customers in the defense, national security, federal/civilian government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets. We offer a range of services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service capabilities. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage and experience deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.