Ultra Clásico Restored Golden Age Gems Screened at Hispanic Culture Film Festival

Ultra Clásico, Spanish-language channel offering digitally remastered HD movies from the Golden Age of Mexican and Latin American cinema, today announced that four of its restored classic Mexican films from the 1950s will be screened at this year’s Hispanic Culture Film Festival (HCFF) in St. Augustine, Fla.

West Palm Beach, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra Clásico, Olympusat’s Spanish-language channel offering digitally remastered HD movies from the Golden Age of Mexican and Latin American cinema featuring some of the most iconic stars of that era, today announced that four of its restored classic Mexican films from the 1950s will be screened at this year’s Hispanic Culture Film Festival (HCFF) in St. Augustine, Fla.

 

Ultra Clásico’s restored HD film catalog is extensive and there were many films to choose from, however, the following four titles were selected for screening at HCFF:

 

  • El Bruto, 1953, directed by Luis Buñuel, 90 minutes, Thursday October 03, 7:00 p.m. ET, Theater 1
  • La Escondida, 1956, directed by Roberto Gavaldón, 105 minutes, Friday October 04, 8:00 p.m. ET, Theater 1
  • Cárcel de Mujeres, 1951, directed by Miguel M. Delgado, 90 minutes, Saturday October 05, 11:30 a.m. ET, Theater 2
  • Aventura en Río, 1953, directed by Alberto Gout, 105 minutes, Sunday October 06, 2:00 p.m. ET, Theater 3

 

As films age, they can become brittle and experience color shifts, which can make them unwatchable. In many cases, films deteriorate and are lost forever, never to be seen again. Olympusat has been at the vanguard of restoring and preserving films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema ever since Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler recognized the historical value these films represented to Mexican culture and to the world of cinema in general.

 

“It’s a tremendously difficult process to scan the movies, restore them and then correct all the sound and color problems but it’s very rewarding to be able to finish one of these movies,” Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler said. “It’s an opportunity to restore history and share that culture with the next generation, not just the language but the history. I think we are restoring history and by restoring history we are helping to preserve the culture.”

 

Much of the restoration effort is spearheaded by a team of Olympusat veterans working out of West Palm Beach, Florida and Mexico City including, VP of Creative Service & Post Production Shawn Copenhaver, Director of Digital Imaging & Senior DI Colorist Jim Wicks and General Manager Fernando Vargas, who heads the Mexico City office where the film restoration process begins.

 

HCFF runs from October 03–06, 2019. All screenings will take place at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe in St. Augustine, Fla. The festival location is notable in that St. Augustine was founded by the Spaniards in 1565 and is the oldest continually inhabited European settlement in the U.S. That heritage is still thriving, according to HCFF officials.

 

“The HCFF is the first festival ever to have as its main objective to celebrate, primarily through film, the Hispanic culture in the U.S.,” HCFF Festival Director Eugenio Maslowski said. “This year, we are particularly honored to be able to screen four digitally remastered Mexican classics from Olympusat’s Ultra Clásico catalog.”

 

Ultra Clásico is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty Cable, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

 

The restored films selected for screening at HCFF and many others can be seen in HD on the Ultra Clásico network.

 

For more information on Ultra Clásico’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultraclasicotv.com.

