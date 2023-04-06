Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Research Report Information By Type (SIFCON (Slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete), RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete), CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite), and Others), By Application (Bridge Construction, Building Construction, Military Construction, Anti-Detonating Construction, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Research Report, by Type, Region, and End-User- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 7.00%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a valuation of around USD 706.3 million by the end of 2030. Furthermore, the MRFR study documents imply that the market was worth around USD 411.1 million in 2021.

Market Scope

High-performance concrete can be described as concrete with durability and strength substantially beyond those obtained normally. The needed characteristics for concrete to be divided as high performance, thus based on the characteristics of normal concrete achievable at a particular location and time. The global market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete has displayed massive development in recent times. Developing more ridges and roads across the globe is considered the main aspect causing a rise in the market performance. Furthermore, the rapidly growing urbanization is also one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the market. Moreover, the expansion of smart cities in several countries is a consequence of the growing global economies, and consequently, demand for the product is further catalyzed.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete includes players such as:

Lafarge S.A. (France)

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co.

Sika AG (Switzerland)

ELO KG (Germany)

RAMPH Holding GmbH & Co. KG

TAKTL (U.S.)

Densit (Denmark)

Gulf Precast Concrete Co.LLC

ceEntek Pte Ltd.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 706.3 million CAGR 7% (2021-2028) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth in the packaging industry in APAC Rising demand from the food & beverage packaging industry



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Ultra-High Performance Concrete:

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market’s development is the escalating global number of construction activities. Developing more ridges and roads across the globe is considered the main aspect causing a rise in the market performance. Furthermore, the rapidly growing urbanization is also one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the market. Moreover, the expansion of smart cities in several countries is a consequence of the growing global economies, and consequently, demand for the product is further catalyzed. In addition, the growing number of government investments and enhanced demand from the residential & commercial construction sectors are anticipated to cause a rise in the market performance over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market’s growth. The primary parameter restricting the market’s growth is the high costs of this concrete.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Ultra-High Performance Concrete market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the slurry-infiltrated fiber concrete (SIFCON) segment is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for ultra-high-performance concrete over the assessment era. The malleable character of the SIFCON type is used for refractory applications, structures subjected to dynamic loads & blasts, and pavement overlays. On the contrary, due to the decreased permeability, the reactive powder concrete (RPC) segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the construction of roads and bridges segment is predicted to secure the; leading spot across the global market for ultra-high-performance concrete over the assessment era. UHPC is ideal for high-strength applications like constructing roads and bridges. On the contrary, the military sector is predicted to display the highest growth rate over the review timeframe.



Regional Analysis

The global market for ultra-high-performance concrete is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the Asia-Pacific region secured the top spot across the global market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete in 2021 with the largest contribution of USD 175.9 million. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing opportunities in nations such as South Korea, China, and Japan. The reports by MRFR anticipate that the regional market is predicted to showcase a healthy CAGR of around 42.08 percent during the review period.

The North American regional market for Ultra-High-Performance Concrete contributed a substantial portion in 2021. The development of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as increased demand from the construction sector, many applications & inherent advantages, and wider use of UHPC in the U.S.



